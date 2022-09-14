Short Interest in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Rises By 461.3%

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 461.3% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mason Industrial Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 6,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,210. Mason Industrial Technology has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

About Mason Industrial Technology

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

