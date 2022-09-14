Short Interest in Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Drops By 68.1%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mentor Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNTR opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Mentor Capital has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mentor Capital had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter.

Mentor Capital Company Profile

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

