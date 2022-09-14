Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Rises By 226.4%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 226.4% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. 28,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $4.40.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,630,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 141,048 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,190,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 81,464 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,996,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 84,296 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter worth $2,309,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.