Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Rises By 226.4%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 226.4% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. 28,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $4.40.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%.
Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
