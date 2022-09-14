Short Interest in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Increases By 319.9%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, an increase of 319.9% from the August 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN NAVB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 981,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,775. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.36% and a negative net margin of 1,557.43%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

