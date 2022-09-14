Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Declines By 62.8%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nitches Price Performance

Shares of NICH remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 582,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,964. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get Nitches alerts:

About Nitches

(Get Rating)

Read More

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.