Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Declines By 62.8%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nitches Price Performance
Shares of NICH remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 582,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,964. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Nitches
