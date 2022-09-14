Short Interest in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Drops By 77.3%

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

NVCT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. 12,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,002. Nuvectis Pharma has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $20.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Insider Transactions at Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 19,669 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $165,219.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,987,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,099,057.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 36,395 shares of company stock valued at $312,293 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

