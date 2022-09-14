Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Expands By 92.9%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Perpetual Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of PMGYF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,053. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

