Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Increases By 163.5%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 163.5% from the August 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

POAHY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.74. 971,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,972. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

