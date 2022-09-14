Short Interest in PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Drops By 81.5%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PSP Swiss Property from CHF 125 to CHF 140 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS PSPSF remained flat at $119.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. PSP Swiss Property has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $132.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.34.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

