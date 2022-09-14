Short Interest in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Drops By 66.7%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PureCycle Technologies stock remained flat at $12.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $19.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

