Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Expands By 50.0%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

QABSY stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. Qantas Airways has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

