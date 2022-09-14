Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Expands By 50.0%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
QABSY stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. Qantas Airways has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
