Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Expands By 125.3%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the August 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.9 days.

Safran Stock Performance

Safran stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.20. The stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.02. Safran has a one year low of $89.60 and a one year high of $142.17.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

