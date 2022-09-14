Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Expands By 125.3%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the August 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.9 days.
Safran Stock Performance
Safran stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.20. The stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.02. Safran has a one year low of $89.60 and a one year high of $142.17.
About Safran
