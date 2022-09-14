Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Drops By 95.8%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the August 15th total of 4,316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
SANUWAVE Health Stock Performance
Shares of SANUWAVE Health stock remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. SANUWAVE Health has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
SANUWAVE Health Company Profile
