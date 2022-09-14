Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Drops By 53.4%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

SES Trading Down 3.5 %

SES stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 1,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746. SES has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGBAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on SES from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.20 ($10.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SES from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on SES from €9.80 ($10.00) to €11.20 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SES from €8.40 ($8.57) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

