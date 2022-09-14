Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Increases By 145.1%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the August 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

SHZHY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 87,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,432. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

