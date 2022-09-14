Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Declines By 80.5%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the August 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS SLVTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 101,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.64.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
