Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Declines By 80.5%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the August 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS SLVTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 101,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.