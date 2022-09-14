Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Declines By 65.8%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sino Land Price Performance

Shares of SNLAY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Get Sino Land alerts:

About Sino Land

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.