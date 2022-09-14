Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Grows By 114.7%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 114.7% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of Sodexo stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDXAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

