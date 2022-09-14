Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Grows By 87.5%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STWRY. Barclays downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY remained flat at $6.99 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

