Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Declines By 66.7%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SOHON traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $23.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.49.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

