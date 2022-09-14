Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Declines By 66.7%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ SOHON traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $23.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.49.
