Short Interest in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT) Drops By 72.6%

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the August 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,351,000 after buying an additional 48,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after buying an additional 39,615 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 226,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,983,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.8 %

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SWT traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $55.93. 13,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,771. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%.

