Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Declines By 84.6%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the August 15th total of 449,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SDGCF remained flat at $24.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

