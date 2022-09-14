Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Expands By 100.0%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Taiyo Yuden Trading Down 0.2 %

TYOYY stock opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. Taiyo Yuden has a 1-year low of $116.41 and a 1-year high of $283.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average is $151.87.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.