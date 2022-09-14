Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Grows By 355.5%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,400 shares, an increase of 355.5% from the August 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 287,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,441. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telecom Italia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.18.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

