Short Interest in TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Decreases By 37.5%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.8 days.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF remained flat at $100.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.59. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $111.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMXXF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About TMX Group

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

