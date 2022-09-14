Short Interest in TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Decreases By 37.5%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.8 days.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF remained flat at $100.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.59. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $111.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMXXF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

