Short Interest in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Declines By 36.0%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 78.8% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 146,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Price Performance

NYSE:VTEX opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.54. VTEX has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About VTEX

VTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

