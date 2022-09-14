Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declines By 71.9%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBI. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

SBI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 58,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

