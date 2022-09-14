Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Declines By 51.9%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ZOZO Stock Up 2.6 %

ZOZO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. ZOZO has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall.

