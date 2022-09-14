SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.27% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SIF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.57. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Articles

