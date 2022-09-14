Signata (SATA) Price Hits $0.0315 on Major Exchanges

Signata (SATA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Signata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $7,980.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Signata has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 519.2% against the dollar and now trades at $605.16 or 0.03019283 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00827417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs. The official website for Signata is sata.technology.

Buying and Selling Signata

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers.Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF).”

