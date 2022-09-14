Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
QQC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
