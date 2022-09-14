Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of SIX opened at $22.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.17.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,407 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,336,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,119,000 after acquiring an additional 127,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,119,500. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

