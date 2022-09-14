Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Up 131.0% in August

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skydeck Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYA. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition by 39,048.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,203 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 911,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 170,097 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 63,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,860,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Skydeck Acquisition Price Performance

SKYA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,474. Skydeck Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

About Skydeck Acquisition

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Featured Stories

