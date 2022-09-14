Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.50. 80,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 362,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.10 price objective on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

Skyharbour Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$71.27 million and a P/E ratio of 49.50.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.