Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) PT Raised to GBX 740

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 740 ($8.94) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Smart Metering Systems Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of SMS stock traded down GBX 75 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 829 ($10.02). 195,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,799. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 27,633.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 903.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 844.40. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 670 ($8.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 968 ($11.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.80.
About Smart Metering Systems
Featured Stories
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.