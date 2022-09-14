Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) PT Raised to GBX 740

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 740 ($8.94) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Smart Metering Systems Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of SMS stock traded down GBX 75 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 829 ($10.02). 195,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,799. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 27,633.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 903.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 844.40. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 670 ($8.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 968 ($11.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

