Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the August 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Smart Sand Stock Performance
Shares of SND traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,198. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
Institutional Trading of Smart Sand
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Smart Sand by 85.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 43,575 shares during the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Smart Sand
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.
