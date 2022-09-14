Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,954,400 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 8,214,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49,544.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNMRF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Snam from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Snam from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNMRF traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.