SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.25

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.25 and traded as high as C$27.44. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$27.30, with a volume of 166,126 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.62.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Director William Young acquired 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.48 per share, with a total value of C$626,475.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,676.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

