SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.

