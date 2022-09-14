SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.08. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 737,097 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $185,092,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $18,467,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,346,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

