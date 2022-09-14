Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Trading Up 0.4%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 4,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.
Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.
