Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock remained flat at $42.26 during trading on Wednesday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sound Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 8.38%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 75,665 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

