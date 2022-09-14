South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403,408 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.13% of South Jersey Industries worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $10,365,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

