South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the August 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,186. South32 has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.