Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Performance

Shares of SBSAA stock remained flat at $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Get Spanish Broadcasting System alerts:

About Spanish Broadcasting System

(Get Rating)

See Also

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.