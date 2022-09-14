SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in August

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

SRMGF remained flat at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

