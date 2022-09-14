Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 260,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $250,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 364.2% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 36,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IPOD opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.