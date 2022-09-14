Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Glenfarne Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGMC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Glenfarne Merger by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,328,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 578,150 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 824,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 405,812 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

Glenfarne Merger Price Performance

Glenfarne Merger stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Glenfarne Merger Company Profile

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.