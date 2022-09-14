Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of StoneBridge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneBridge Acquisition alerts:

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of APAC stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.