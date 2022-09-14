Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes $2.81 Million Position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTAAU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000.
UTA Acquisition Stock Performance
UTAAU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. UTA Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.
UTA Acquisition Company Profile
UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.
