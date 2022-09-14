Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes $2.81 Million Position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTAAU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000.

Get UTA Acquisition alerts:

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

UTAAU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. UTA Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UTA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.